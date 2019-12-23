Panipat Box Office Day 17: Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon & Sanjay Dutt Starrer Touches Rock Bottom By The 3rd Weekend

Panipat Box Office: Ashutosh Gowariker’s historical film Panipat starring Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt further crashed in 3rd weekend due to Dabangg 3 release. The film was already collecting on very low levels but it could add only 66 lakhs in the 3rd weekend.

Panipat earned 11 lakhs on 3rd Friday, 23 lakhs on Saturday and 32 lakhs on Sunday. There were regular jumps in the collections in the weekend but that doesn’t serve any purpose when the numbers are so low.

Panipat has collected 32.62 crores in 17 days and it was ideally supposed to be its first-weekend business considering the huge budget. The film will collect 50-60 lakhs more before ending its run completely at the Box Office.

Panipat is, unfortunately, one of the biggest disasters of this year.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon said that she would love to be a part of the Satte Pe Satta remake, which is reportedly being directed by Farah Khan. Although there are reports in the media that Kriti is slated to play Ranjeeta Kaur’s role from 1982 original, she adds that she has not been approached for the film yet.

Farah recently said that she would make an announcement about the film soon.

Unconfirmed reports have also suggested that Hrithik Roshan and Anushka Sharma will essay the roles Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini played out in the original film.

Asked if she is part of the remake, Kriti: “I would love to (be a part of the film) but there is nothing that I know of, to be very honest.”

