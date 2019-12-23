Karan Johar On Sridevi: “I Was Dying To Be Her Best Friend, Tried Everything”

This Sunday, saw the launch of a book on the legendary actress late Sridevi. Titled Sridevi – The External Screen Goddess was launched by none other than Karan Johar who with a heavy heart spoke about the ethereal beauty and spilled beans over how he always wanted to be her best friend.

Talking about Sridevi and how he can never forget her, he said, “For me, today and every moment of Sridevi takes me back to my entire childhood and my entire being and my passionate love for movies and my absolute obsession with Hindi cinema. I think she has a large part to do with it. I can’t recall the moment when I felt madly in love with her. I was her biggest fan,”

The book was launched recently In Delhi by Deepika Padukone and now in Mumbai by Karan.

“I remember watching Himmatwala with my house help in a cinema hall, I went multiple times to watch it and then every other movie after that. I remember dancing on pot and pan just like she had. My love story began with her and it just never ended, “ He said while recalling an incident when he chose Sridevi’s film over his father’s to watch in the theatre.

He added. “Sridevi had the magical quality of connecting with you. She just seemed unattainable, inaccessible, just the way you want your stars to be, and I had put her up on a pedestal. She became like (that) with every movie.”

Further talking about how he first met her and was a fanboy he spilt beans over his wish to be her best friend. He said, “I was dying to be her best friend, tried everything, talked to her but she was always quiet. She took compliments and adulation just like how she would treat silence like it would not bother her.”

Meanwhile, Karan and Sridevi were about to collaborate for the filmmaker’s film Kalnak but her untimely death did not let that happen.

