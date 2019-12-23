Dabangg 3 Box Office: Salman Khan’s Film Manages A Place In Top 10 Non-Holiday Weekends Of All Time, Surpasses Saaho & Simmba

Dabangg 3 Box Office: For Salman Khan, the year 2019 couldn’t prove to be a Blockbuster one. His Bharat was a success but the film underperformed. Now even Dabangg 3 is collecting far less than expected.

The film opened to a just about good note with a similar Saturday but showed jump on Sunday to collect 81.15 crores in its 1st weekend. An 81.15 crores weekend is not bad but it’s less when the expectations were 100 crores minimum.

Dabangg 3 faced major losses at the Box Office due to protests going on in various parts of India especially where a huge target audience of the film belongs. The average public reports regarding the film are being considered as another reason.

Meanwhile, Dabangg 3 has found a place in the Top 10 Non-Holiday weekends of all time. The Salman Khan starrer film is the 8th highest non-holiday weekend grosser of All Time as it has crossed the films like Saaho (Hindi) and Baaghi 2. Have a look at the Top 10.

1 Baahubali 2 128.00 crores

2 Sanju 120.06 crores

3 Tiger Zinda Hai 114.93 crores

4 Dhoom 3 107 crores

5 Dangal 106.95 crores

6 2.0 (Hindi) 97.25 crores (4 Day Weekend)

7 PK 95.21 crores

8 Dabangg 3 81.15 crores

9 Saaho (Hindi) 79.08 crores

10 Baaghi 2 73.10 crores

Dabangg 3 is now required to remain rock steady in the weekdays and take full benefit of the upcoming Christmas holiday. Another big release Good Newwz will hit the cinemas on Dec 27 and will takeaway major share of Dabangg 3‘s screens.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!