Patriot Act: People Feel Cheated As Hasan Minhaj Didn’t Focus On CAA After Sharing A Promo Regarding It

Last week, when Hasan Minhaj shared a promo regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in India and how it affects the Muslims, a lot of people were happy that this issue will be addressed at a global level. When he shared the promo on his social media page, he revealed that the episode will be out on Sunday (December 22) on Netflix’s Patriot Act.

Hasan had captioned the video, “#CAA + #NRC + more this Sunday on @patriotact.”

However, when the episode was finally out, many were disappointed because it focused entirely on America’s growing obesity. Only last few minutes were about CAA which was already in the promo.

A lot of people took to their Twitter page to express their disappointment towards Hasan Minhaj’s click bait post. One of the Twitter users wrote, “hold up so @hasanminhaj really used CAA/NRC as clickbait and gave the issue less than two minutes in an episode on obesity in America and…. we’re letting him?”

Another Twitter user wrote, “I can fully understand that Hasan Minhaj didn’t have the turnaround time to create an entire episode of CAA+NRC+police brutality in India.

What I cannot understand is why he chose to clickbait us like that?”

One more person shared, “So @hasanminhaj cheated everyone deceiving them into believing he was doing an episode on CAA NRC. It was barely 3 seconds in passing. Ugh. lol.

Everyone plays with the Indian audience because of the numbers. At the end no one cares.”

A lot of Bollywood celebs like Anurag Kashyap, Richa Chadha, Farhan Akhtar, Pulkit Samrat and many others have raised their voice against CAA. Some of them were even a part of the protest that happened in Mumbai last week.

