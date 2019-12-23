Dabangg 3 Box Office Day 4 Morning Occupancy: Will It Pass The Monday Litmus Test?

Dabangg 3 Box Office: Dabangg 3 released at the box office amidst huge fanfare and excitement. However, the ongoing protests against CAB bill played the spoilsport and the film lost a major chunk of its business at the Box Office.

Dabangg 3 managed a weekend of 80 crores* which is good but below the mark expected from a Salman Khan starrer. Now the film has entered in the weekdays and it needs to remain rock-steady to record a healthy first week total.

Monday test will be crucial for Dabangg 3 and as far as the early morning occupancy is considered it has shown a marginal drop compared to Friday. Compared to 20-25% average occupancies Dabangg 3 recorded on Friday morning, Monday morning has shown 15-20% occupancies.

This is a low occupancy and even though the drop is less it appears big. Ticket rates also come down in weekdays so there will be more drop. However, single screens can be saviour here and can save the film if there’s a healthy turnout from small cities.

Overall, it will be interesting to see how Dabangg 3 fares on Monday compared to Friday.

Meanwhile, Dabangg 3 has been trimmed by almost nine minutes as the film was criticised for being too long with a duration of over two hours.

The film reportedly has too many songs and was criticised majorly because it served as a hindrance in the narrative.

