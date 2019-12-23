Not Ramayana, Hrithik Roshan & Deepika Padukone To Work Together In Draupadi?

From Farah Khan- Rohit Shetty’s Satte Pe Satta remake to Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, multiple projects but there’s one single pair making noise all around – Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan. While fans can’t wait to see them together on-screen, a latest development comes in the form of Madhu Mantena’s Draupadi. While DP is already a part of the project, it is now being said that Hrithik Roshan is being roped in too!

Yes, you heard it right! While nothing concrete came in the form of Satte Pe Satta remake or Ramayana, finally fans may be able to witness their favourite pair together on the big screens. If reports are to be believed, Hrithik Roshan has been approached to play Lord Krishna to Deepika’s character of Draupadi. For the unversed, the two shared a great bond, and their friendship is taken inspirations from.

A source close to Deccan Chronicle reveals the same as, “Since producer Madhu Mantena is a very close friend of Hrithik’s, he is in talks with the star for the role. Playing Lord Krishna is a welcome challenge for any actor. The logistics are being worked out for Hrithik’s participation.”

Wow! We can only hope for this one to work out, so that we finally get to witness the much-awaited duo in a film together.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone were recently seen sharing a Death by chocolate cake and fans get gaga over their steaming chemistry.

It all started when Deepika, a few days back, took to her Instagram story and shared how she finds Hrithik Roshan in War like a Death By Chocolate cake.

A few days later, the duo attended a Bollywood bash and a video went viral Hrithik & Deepika were finally sharing the dessert together and HR, himself, was feeding Deepika the cake.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!