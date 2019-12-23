Shah Rukh Khan Fans, Are Y’all Listening? Collab With Atlee Kumar Is Indeed HAPPENING!

Post Zero’s debacle, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has been on a long break and fans have been craving to witness him on the big screen now. While it is confirmed that the actor is doing a cameo in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra, his lead project still remains under speculation. From Rajkumar Hirani to Aashiq Abu, there are multiple strongly speculated projects but looks like the Atlee Kumar film is indeed on the cards too.

Recently, the actor met the Malayalam director, Aashiq Abu which has sparked the rumours amongst fans. Furthermore, according to reports, they had a conversation spanning over two hours and the superstar has given a nod for the project narrated to him. It was also being said that SRK will be collaborating with Rajkumar Hirani for sure, and that is in work too. Now, if reports are to be believed, Shah Rukh Khan has been in contact with Atlee and is asking him to strengthen his script.

A source close to Deccan Chronicle reveals the same as, “Shah Rukh wants to be completely sure before he plunges into his next project, and the one thing that he wants to be fully certain of is the screenplay. Atlee and SRK are definitely working together, but the announcement on November 2 never happened because the script isn’t ready. At least, not the way Shah Rukh wants it to be.”

Wow! Looks like the King of Romance is going to come together with multiple announcements and that is going to be a big dhamaka amongst the fans. Are y’all excited?

