Twilight Actor Robert Pattinson Says He Doesn’t Know How To Act

Actor Robert Pattinson says he does not know how to act.

“I don’t really know how to act, I kind of wanted to somehow make it real, and one of the ways I’ve always thought makes that a little bit easier is if you shake up your physical state just before action. You end up walking into a scene having a different … feeling,” Pattinson told the Observer newspaper, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

At times, the 33-year-old star would gag so hard that he’d actually throw up.

“I forgot I had a mic on the whole time, so the producers and the director, before every single take of the movie, would get … It kind of puts everyone else off,” he said.

The London-born actor admits to being a “catastrophist”.

However, Pattinson feels that in some instances, his pessimistic outlook can be beneficial.

“I’m a catastrophist. I’m always thinking that the worst-case scenario is actually going to happen. So when it does happen, I’m like: ‘Gah! OK! I’m prepared!'”

He also shared that he’s drawn to particular types of on-screen characters.

Pattinson said: “I’m not entirely sure how to play, like, a normal person. I don’t think I’m great at subtle. I like characters who, when a situation is placed upon them, their decision-making process is incomprehensible.

The actor says he finds it fascinating when people make bad decisions.

“The humour and the befuddlement,” he added.

