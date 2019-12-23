Amidst Anti CAA & NRC Protests, Raveena Tandon Posts A Brilliant Message For All Violent Protesters

Currently, the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) have stirred the conditions across the country. While peaceful protests have been witnessed at certain places, there has been contradiction with heavy toll on public properties and casualties at many places. Now, amidst such chaotic environment, Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon has posted a message, which is a tight slap on the face of violent protestors.

Raveena Tandon took to Twitter and shared a picture of symbolic of common man with a message which reads, “Whoever wants to protest please burn your own vehicle and vandalise your own property- a tax paying citizen.”

Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap has called Prime Minister Narendra Modi an ‘Urban Nazi. On Sunday, the filmmaker took to Twitter to express his mind and wrote, “Modi is #UrbanNazi”. He also retweeted a user’s tweet, which reads: “Hear Modi speaking at #RamlilaMaidan, it is the language and frustration of a man who knows that he has done a monumental disaster but is too egoistic to even admit it. This language isn’t becoming of a Prime Minister but then the Man himself was never becoming of a PM.”

Taking a sarcastic dig at the speech, Anurag Kashyap shared a video of Adolf Hitler on Monday morning, where he apparently says: “I know who is hating me. Hate me it is your wish but don’t hate Germany.”

Just a few days ago, the filmmaker had tweeted saying India is witnessing Emergency rule once again. This comes at a time when students and social activist groups across the country are protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 (CAA).

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!