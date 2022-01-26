India celebrates 73rd Republic Day today. This auspicious occasion has always proved to be a beneficial one for the box office. Over the years, Bollywood has given multiple highest-grossing films during this period. So today, we’ll be taking a look at the collections of those films, but wait, there’s a twist! Below is all you need to know.

There’s a twist as we will not just take a look at the highest-grossing Republic Day grossers, but see how much they contributed to the box office (cumulative total). Before we get started, let us clear that, here, we are not just considering the films that were released on 26th January, but even the films that saw the auspicious day falling during their first weekend/extended weekend.

Films ranging from 2011 to 2021 have been considered in the list, including 13 Bollywood releases in total. Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor’s Padmaavat stand as the highest-grossing film on the list. Have a look:

Padmaavat – 300.26 crores

Raees – 139.21 crores

Airlift – 129 crores

Kaabil – 126.85 crores

Agneepath – 123.05 crores

Jai Ho – 111 crores

Race 2 – 102 crores

Baby – 95.50 crores

Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi – 94.92 crores

Street Dancer 3D – 75 crores

Thackeray – 31.60 crores

Panga – 28.92 crores

Dolly Ki Doli – 19.26 crores

If we take the total of these films, it comes to 1376.57 crores. It’s a huge total considering the list comprises only 13 Bollywood releases. Sadly, this year, just like 2021, there are no big releases due to Covid. Let’s hope all gets well soon, and cash registers start ringing at the box office.

