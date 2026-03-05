Shahid Kapoor’s Valentine’s Day 2026 release O’Romeo is nearing the end of its box office run. It witnessed a slight improvement in box office collection due to the Holi festivities. With that, Triptii Dimri also scored her second highest-grossing film worldwide. Scroll below for the day 20 report!

How much has O’Romeo earned in India in 20 days?

According to estimates, O’Romeo garnered 85 lakh on day 20. The Holi festivities across various parts of the country kept the collection on a similar level to 90 lakh on the third Tuesday.

The total earnings in India stand at 78.12 crore net, which is about 92.18 crore in gross collection. Vishal Bhardwaj’s directorial has recovered 60% of its budget so far, and entry into the safe zone is now out of reach!

Check out the week-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 – 52.51 crore

Week 2 – 19.61 crore*

Day 15 – 1.15 crore*

Day 16 – 1.3 crore*

Day 17 – 1.15 crore*

Day 18 – 65 lakh*

Day 19 – 90 lakh*

Day 20 – 85 lakh

Total – 78.12 crore*

O’Romeo Worldwide Box Office Collection

At the overseas box office, Shahid Kapoor‘s romantic action thriller has saturated its run. It has accumulated 24.10 crore gross in 20 days.

The worldwide total reaches 116.28 crore gross. O’Romeo has now emerged as Triptii Dimri’s 2nd highest-grossing film globally. It has surpassed Bad Newz (115.74 crore) to achieve the milestone.

Check out Triptii Dimri’s top 5 highest-grossing films in India (lead roles only):

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 421.22 crore Bad Newz: 115.74 crore O’Romeo: 79.46 crore Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: 60.98 crore Dhadak 2: 33.2 crore

O’Romeo Box Office Day 20 Summary

Budget: 130 crore

India net: 78.12 crore*

Budget recovery: 60%

India gross: 92.18 crore

Overseas gross: 24.10 crore

Worldwide gross: 116.28 crore*

*Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

