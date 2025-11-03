Everyone wants a film like Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another to perform well at the box office. Not just because it stars one of Hollywood’s most bankable and talented actors, but because it’s a genuinely well-made film.

Currently holding a 95% critics’ score and an 85% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, the action thriller has impressed both reviewers and cinephiles worldwide. With its worldwide gross now at $190.8 million, Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest directorial effort is steadily approaching the $200 million benchmark, per Box Office Mojo.

Based on its decent hold over the most recent weekend, crossing that milestone now seems likely before the end of its ongoing theatrical run. In doing so, One Battle After Another has already surpassed the lifetime global earnings of a well-known early-2000s horror blockbuster. That film is the 2004 release The Grudge. Here’s how the two titles compare at the box office.

One Battle After Another vs. The Grudge – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films compare at the global box office, based on data from Box Office Mojo:

One Battle After Another – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $67.8 million

International: $123 million

Worldwide: $190.8 million

The Grudge – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $110.4 million

International: $76.9 mil l ion

mil ion Worldwide: $187.3 million

With a worldwide total of $190.8 million, One Battle After Another has already overtaken the lifetime global earnings of the 2004 horror hit The Grudge by $3.5 million. And with the Leonardo DiCaprio-led thriller still playing in domestic and international markets, the gap between the two is likely to widen further in the days ahead.

How Close Is One Battle After Another To Its Break-Even Point?

The film was produced on an estimated budget of $140 million (per The Numbers), which means it would need to gross roughly $350 million worldwide to break even at the box office under the 2.5x multiplier rule. As of now, One Battle After Another is still about $159.2 million away from that mark, making a box office break-even unlikely based on its current trajectory.

However, despite falling short of financial expectations, the Leonardo DiCaprio–Paul Thomas Anderson collaboration remains a major awards-season contender, with strong prospects at both the Oscars and the Golden Globes.

What Is One Battle After Another About?

Inspired by Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland, One Battle After Another follows Bob Ferguson (Leonardo DiCaprio), a former member of the revolutionary group French 75. His life is thrown into chaos when his daughter goes missing, and a dangerous enemy from his past resurfaces after sixteen years. The film also stars Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti in pivotal roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

