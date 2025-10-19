One Battle After Another was having a slow run at the box office, and to add more perils, Leonardo DiCaprio’s film lost numerous screens in North America. The crime drama thriller is now closing in on surpassing a Ridley Scott-helmed historical epic starring Joaquin Phoenix in the leading role. Scroll below for a detailed insight into its box office numbers.

Advertisement

Leonardo’s film is now chasing the domestic hauls of The Accountant 2 and 28 Years Later. The film that is being held so high is struggling financially, which has been the case for many films this year. Overall, the makers have pinned their hopes on its Oscar buzz and the film being the frontrunner this season.

One Battle After Another’s box office collection on day 22

Leonardo DiCaprio starrer One Battle After Another collected $1.1 million on its fourth Friday, a 43.7% drop from last Friday. It also lost around 595 theaters in North America. The film has also dropped out of the domestic top 5 among the daily rankings, and after twenty-two days, the crime thriller has hit a $59.0 million cume domestically.

Set to beat Joaquin Phoenix’s box office dud, Napoleon’s domestic haul

Napoleon was directed by veteran filmmaker Ridley Scott and starred Joaquin Phoenix in the titular role. It had a massive budget of $130 to $200 million but failed to cross even $250 million worldwide. According to Box Office Mojo, Scott’s film collected $61.5 million in its domestic run over 86 days. It failed miserably at the box office and was also a critical failure.

One Battle After Another is less than $3 million away from surpassing Napoleon’s domestic haul. This is significant because, with that, Leo’s film will not be an utter failure when looked back on. Also, it has better ratings than Joaquin Phoenix‘s Napoleon.

More about One Battle After Another’s box office collections

According to reports, Leonardo DiCaprio‘s movie is projected to earn around $3.5 million to $4.5 million on its fourth three-day weekend at the North American box office. It is inches away from the $150 million mark worldwide, but the break-even target is still very far away. One Battle After Another was released on September 26.

Box Office Summary

North America – $59.0 million

International – $90.0 million

Worldwide – $149.0 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Truth & Treason North America Box Office: Indie WWII Drama Surprises With $1.1M Opening Despite Limited Release

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News