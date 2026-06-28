Obsession Worldwide Box Office: Set To Beat Alien: Romulus (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Obsession is on track to beat the domestic haul of The Exorcist, and on the global level, it is set to beat Alien: Romulus. The movie has been making news for its strong box-office performance and is already among the top 10 highest-grossing horror movies of all time in North America. Its overseas and global performance is also equally commendable. Keep scrolling for the numbers.

Set to cross $250 million domestically

The Curry Barker movie is still earning outstanding numbers at the domestic box office, and it left us stunned with its 7th Friday collection, too. The horror movie collected $3 million on its 7th Friday at the North American box office. It dropped by 36.8% only from last Friday after losing 88 theaters on Thursday. It has hit the $227.1 million cume at the domestic box office and is set to beat The Exorcist as the 6th-highest-grossing horror movie of all time.

Obsession is set to cross $350 million worldwide

Excerpts from the film are all over social media in reels and memes. Thus, it is popular in overseas markets too, helping it earn solid numbers there as well. The micro-budget horror raked in $117.03 million internationally and, combined with the $227.1 million domestic total, the worldwide collection is close to surpassing the $350 million milestone. The current global total of the movie is $344.1 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $227.1 million

International – $117.0 million

Worldwide – $344.1 million

Set to beat Alien: Romulus worldwide

Alien: Romulus, directed by Fede Alvarez, was released in 2024, and it is part of the popular Alien franchise. The 7th installment in the said franchise is set between the events of Alien and Aliens. The film did fairly well at the box office and was nominated for Best Visual Effects at the Academy Awards.

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Alien: Romulus collected $350.8 million at the worldwide box office in its lifetime. Obsession is less than $10 million away from Alien: Romulus’ global total, and with such strong momentum, it will surpass the 2024 sci-fi horror this weekend.

More about the movie

The supernatural horror follows a music store employee who buys a mystical toy that grants his wish for his friend to fall in love with him, leading to horrific consequences. Obsession was released on May 15.

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