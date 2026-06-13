Obsession is swiftly moving towards the $200 million milestone at the North American box office. It has the best hold at the box office among currently running movies, especially horror movies. The film will, however, drop from the #1 spot in the domestic rankings because of Disclosure Day’s release, but it will still keep earning decent numbers domestically. It will beat A Quiet Place and The Conjuring: Last Rites to climb the all-time top 10 horror grossers in North America. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has Obsession earned so far at the box office in North America?

The Curry Barker horror movie collected a strong $3.9 million on its 4th Thursday at the North American box office. It is the biggest 4th Thursday ever for horror releases in North America, with a decline of just 17% from last Thursday. The movie is holding strong despite Disclosure Day‘s release this week. The domestic total for the movie has thus reached $169.3 million.

Set to beat A Quiet Place & three more horror hits at the North American box office

Obsession is all set to bulldoze three horror hits at the North American box office this weekend. It was tracking to beat Us’ $175.1 million, Get Out’s $175.8 million on Friday, and surely did that yesterday. By the end of Sunday, it is also expected to beat The Conjuring: Last Rites‘ $177.7 million and A Quiet Place’s $188 million to become the all-time 7th-highest-grossing horror movie at the domestic box office.

The horror sensation is poised to cross $200 million domestically next week. It is tracking to end its North American box office run between $220 million and $250 million. It will be the first horror of this year to cross this benchmark in North America. Obsession already enjoys the title of being the biggest horror hit of the year.

More about the film’s box office performance

The film, made on a reported budget of $0.75-$1 million, has grossed more than $200 million worldwide. According to Box Office Mojo, the horror movies stand at $242.7 million worldwide. It is crossing $250 million this weekend. Obsession was released on May 15.

Box office summary

Domestic – $169.4 million

International – $73.3 million

Worldwide – $242.7 million

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