Obsession just won’t quit. The Hollywood thriller, now well into its fourth week at the Indian box office, has continued to show legs that very few Hollywood releases manage this deep into their theatrical run. Day 23, the fourth Saturday, delivered a strong jump over Friday, and in doing so, the film has crossed a significant milestone: becoming Hollywood’s highest-grossing film of 2026 in India. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 23!

How much did Obsession earn at the Indian box office in 23 days?

The Hollywood thriller earned 2.2 crore on day 23, its fourth Saturday, a superb jump of 69.23% from day 22’s 1.3 crore. That kind of Friday-to-Saturday growth is rare for a film in its fourth week, and it reflects just how sturdy the film’s word-of-mouth has remained since its release. Overall, the film has earned 75.3 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 88.85 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1 – 18.55 crore

Week 2 – 31.25 crore

Week 3 – 22 crore

Day 22 – 1.3 crore

Day 23 – 2.2 crore

Total – 75.3 crore

Obsession becomes Hollywood’s highest-grossing film of 2026 in India!

With 75.3 crore, Obsession has now overtaken Project Hail Mary’s 75.21 crore to become the highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2026 at the Indian box office. It is a fitting reward for a film that opened modestly but has steadily built its numbers week after week through consistently strong word-of-mouth, a rare trait among Hollywood releases in the Indian market, where most films tend to front-load their collections in the opening weekend and fade quickly thereafter.

Take a look at Hollywood’s top grossers of 2026 in India (net):

Obsession – 75.3 crore (23 days) Project Hail Mary – 75.21 crore Michael – 70.76 crore The Devil Wears Prada 2 – 30.21 crore Lee Cronin’s The Mummy – 25.32 crore

A slow-burn success story

What makes Obsession’s run particularly noteworthy is the shape of its collection curve. The film actually grew week-on-week through its first three weeks, from 18.55 crore in week one to 31.25 crore in week two, a trajectory almost unheard of for a Hollywood title in India. Even week three was higher than week one, with 22 crore coming in. With the fourth weekend not yet over, the final tally is expected to be in the range of 90-95 crore net, which will be outstanding.

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