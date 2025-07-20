From Robert Downey Jr. starting the legacy of the MCU’s superhero Iron Man in 2008 to Florence Pugh leading Thunderbolts* in 2025, it has been a journey of a lifetime with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Whoever has been a part of the rollercoaster has felt the magic these actors portrayed on the big screens.

We fought with them when they stood firm against the villains and shed tears when they cried at one another’s deaths or tragedies. After undergoing a potential low phase after the Endgame era, the MCU is once again buzzing with significant hype surrounding the release of Fantastic Four: First Steps and Avengers: Doomsday.

While Fantastic Four would finally see Pedro Pascal as Mr. Fantastic and the F4 team ruling the big screen, Doomsday would mark Robert Downey Jr.’s return to the MCU, although not as Iron Man but as Doctor Doom. The films are expected to mint a lot of money at the box office. But do you remember which Marvel movie stepped into the $1 billion club first? Scroll ahead to find out.

Which Marvel Movie Smashed The Box Office With MCU’s First $1 Billion Milestone?

In 2012, The Avengers was released. It brought together all the superheroes – Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Captain America (Chris Evans), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) to fight against the villains for the first time ever. It created such an impact that viewers went to watch the film multiple times. This movie delved deep into Loki’s (Tom Hiddleston) mind.

This movie faced many firsts. What grabbed most people’s attention was that it was the first MCU movie to surpass the $1 billion mark at the box office. It beat the record set by Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight, becoming the highest-grossing comic film ever. According to Box Office Mojo, this Marvel superhero flick garnered $1.5 billion worldwide.

There will be new heroes, new team members, new story arcs and new supervillains to fight. But generations to come will forever remember these six as the first line up of MCU #Avengers.#IronMan #CaptainAmerica #Thor #Hulk #BlackWidow #HawkEye#ThankYouAvengers pic.twitter.com/ZoFknpMjMC — Rekomen Filem🇲🇾 (@RekomenByAsrul) April 27, 2019

The Avengers Box Office Summary

A look at The Avengers’ worldwide box office breakdown, per Box Office Mojo.

Domestic- $623 million

International- $895 million

Worldwide- $1.5 billion

‘the avengers’ came out 13 years ago today pic.twitter.com/3oqOczQ85s — chris evans updates (@updatingcevans) May 4, 2025

The Avengers Witnessed Record-Breaking Opening Weekend

The Avengers also recorded $200 million in America within the first three days, as per The New York Times. This film had broken all the records possible, witnessing the biggest opening weekend in the history of the domestic box office. From then on, the franchise has only expanded. Avengers: Infinity War ($2 billion) and Avengers: Endgame ($2.7 billion) also made massive historical amounts at the box office.

Everyone’s attention is now on the upcoming Avengers movie, Avengers: Doomsday. Although most details have been kept under wraps, Kevin Feige dropped the bomb by introducing Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom. We don’t know how the makers of the film would incorporate his character, given his history of playing Iron Man for so many years in the film, but it is definitely enough to ignite excitement!

