Finally, the highly-anticipated Marathi sequel, Navra Maza Navsacha 2, has hit theatres all over. After a long time, a potential blockbuster has come from the Marathi film industry, and expectations are really high. With the backing of the predecessor’s goodwill, the film has managed to attract massive footfalls today, resulting in a thunderous day 1 collection. Keep reading for a detailed box office report!

The first installment was released in 2005 and received mostly positive reviews from critics at the time. For those who don’t know, it was based on Amitabh Bachchan’s Bombay To Goa (1972). Made on a shoestring budget of just 80 lakh, the film was a huge success at the box office, earning around 4.70 crores. Apart from theatrical success, it became a cult classic over the years due to repeat telecast on TV.

Now, coming to Navra Naza Navsacha 2, the film enjoyed the benefit of National Cinema Day as discounted ticket rates attracted massive footfalls today in Maharashtra. Apart from Maharashtra, the film is also running at some selected locations in other states, but the response is dismal. So, the Marathi audience, concentrated in Maharashtra, will mainly decide the fate of this biggie.

Riding high on the popularity of the predecessor, Sachin Pilgaonkar-led Navra Maza Navsacha 2 has raked in a fantastic start, and as per early trends flowing in, it is closing its day 1 at 1.70-1.90 crores at the Indian box office. It’s a big start, and the film has registered one of the biggest Marathi openings of all time.

As we mentioned in the second paragraph, the first installment earned 4.70 crores at the box office. So, if we compare, Navra Maza Navsacha 2 has already earned 36.17-40.42% of its predecessor’s total lifetime collection. Let’s see where it will stand once the concrete day 1 update comes in.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Singham Again Box Office: Stree 2’s Day 1 Worth 60 Crores+ Is In Danger If Salman Khan Rumor Turns Out To Be True?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News