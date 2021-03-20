Mumbai Saga starring John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi released yesterday across the country. Earlier, slated to arrive directly on OTT, the film was amongst the first ones to be announced to release in theatres when screening was permitted. With good masala content for masses and star value, the film was expected to take a decent start at the box office but in reality, the film is off to a slow start.

Advertisement

Last week’s Roohi featuring Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma, took a start of 3.06 crores at the box office. John’s latest gangster drama was expected to start on similar lines if not bigger. Surprisingly, despite a good buzz and promotion, the film has taken a slow start of 2.82 crores.

Advertisement

The positive side for the Mumbai Saga team is that the word-of-mouth is good and the critics too are in favour of the film. It has enough substance to feed audiences in mass centres. The only concern is the extent of the scare of COVID-19. The film is severely affected in Maharashtra state, which is amongst the best performing states for John Abraham’s previous films.

With 2.82 crores on board, Mumbai Saga has failed to enter John Abraham’s top 15 openers list. Let’s have a look at the films it features.

1) Satyameva Jayate (2018)- 20.52 crores

2) Batla House (2019)- 15.55 crores

3) Race 2 (2013)- 15.10 crores

4) Welcome Back (2015)- 14.25 crores

5) Housefull 2 (2012)- 14 crores

6) Dishoom (2016)- 11.05 crores

7) Shootout At Wadala (2013)- 10.01 crores

8) Desi boyz (2011)- 9 crores

9) Rocky Handsome (2016)- 7.06 crores

10) Force 2 (2016)- 6.05 crores

11) Romeo Akbar Walter (2019)- 6 crores

12) Madras Cafe (2013)- 5.23 crores

13) Force (2011)- 5 crores

14) Pagalpanti (2019)- 4.75 crores

15) Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran (2018)- 4.82 crores

Must Read: Roohi Box Office Day 9: Hangs In There On Second Friday!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube