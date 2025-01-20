Mufasa: The Lion King continues its winning run at the box office as it surpasses Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire to move up in 2024’s highest-grossing films list worldwide. It is also rapidly approaching a vital milestone globally. However, it will be hard for it to surpass Wicked’s $709.65 million worldwide gross. Scroll below for the deets.

Directed by Adam Wingard, it is the fifth film in the MonsterVerse franchise. The critics on Rotten Tomatoes gave it a poor rating, and their collective consensus was, “Come to Godzilla x Kong for the sheer monster-mashing spectacle — and stay for that too because the movie doesn’t have much else to offer.” However, the audience rating varies by a massive margin, as they gave it a 90%.

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s latest box office report, Mufasa: The Lion King has raked another set of winning numbers on its 5th weekend across the international markets. Based on the reports, the Disney feature collected a strong $20.3 million overseas, with a drop of just -27.2% from last weekend. At the US box office, the movie missed the top spot in the weekly chart by a slim margin.

It collected a solid $11.5 million in the US this weekend and another $3.97 million on Monday. Therefore, the movie’s domestic gross has reached $209.79 million, becoming the 10th 2024 release to cross the $200 million mark in the US. Meanwhile, the film’s international cume stands at $382.2 million, and adding that to its domestic gross, the worldwide cume hits $591.99 million.

Mufasa: The Lion King has thus officially surpassed Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’s $571.75 million to become the 7th highest-grossing film of 2024. The Disney feature is expected to earn between $650 million and $700 million in its global run.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

