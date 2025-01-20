Interstellar is finally re-releasing in India in a few weeks. It was supposed to be released in December last year but was pushed back because of Pushpa 2. However, Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi blockbuster is a popular movie in India, and thus, the fans were disappointed. However, they can rejoice now, and their happiness is reflected in the film’s pre-sales. Scroll below for the deets.

The movie turned 10 last year, and on the occasion of its 10th anniversary, it was re-released in the US and other parts of the world. Due to the unfathomable craze of Pushpa 2, the film’s release was postponed in December. It came out in 2014 and features Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Bill Irwin, Ellen Burstyn, and Michael Caine in crucial roles.

Christopher Nolan-helmed Interstellar was opened a few days ago and has already sold record tickets. The sci-fi flick is selling tickets super fast, and it is already close to 75K and is fast approaching 100K for the opening weekend. Meanwhile, there are still 18 days left before its re-release. It is going at a magnificent pace, and if this continues, Nolan’s movie will reportedly create history at the Indian box office.

According to reports, the pricing has been kept very competitive, as most of the outlets are selling the tickets at a reasonable price, which is expected to prove profitable for ticket sales. Meanwhile, as of 3 pm IST, Interstellar re-release is selling 9.10K tickets per hour at the Indian box office through BookMyShow. However, it is still unknown whether the film will be released in other formats. It is mainly arriving at the IMAX screens. Interstellar was initially slated to be released on December 6, 2024.

Interstellar collected $203.22 million at the domestic box office and $743.08 million worldwide. The movie was re-released in the US in December and collected a total of $15.2 million in the US and $37.89 million worldwide.

Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar will be re-released in India on February 7, 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

