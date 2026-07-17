Moana North America Box Office: Here’s How Much It Needs To Beat Snow White( Photo Credit – YouTube/JioHotstar )

Moana is already witnessing its magic fading at the box office. The movie is experiencing steep declines, and with The Odyssey releasing today, it will suffer further financially. The film still needs a significant jump at the box office to cross the domestic haul of Snow White, the biggest flop among Disney live-action releases in 2025. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film collected so far at the box office in North America?

It collected just $4.3 million on Wednesday at the box office in North America. The live-action remake dropped by 41.1% from Tuesday, the discounted day, which is twice the first Wednesday gross of Snow White, which collected $2.1 million. Dwayne Johnson’s film has also surpassed Maleficent 2’s $1.9 million and Jungle Cruise’s $3.3 million first-Wednesday grosses. The domestic total of the film has reached $59.2 million at the North American box office in six days.

Still needs a significant jump to surpass the domestic haul of Snow White

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, Moana is still significantly far from surpassing the domestic haul of Snow White. For the unversed, Snow White was the biggest live-action flop of 2025. It has collected $87.2 million in its domestic lifetime. The Dwayne Johnson starrer live-action still needs more than 47.2% jump to surpass the disappointing domestic run of Snow White.

The data also show that the 2026 live-action remake is the #19 all-time highest-grossing film among Disney live-action reimaginings. It is expected to surpass Snow White‘s domestic haul over the next weekend, owing to Snow White’s poor run. It will lose the #1 spot in the domestic box office rankings.

More about the movie

It has surpassed the $100 million milestone at the worldwide box office. The film might cross the $200 million milestone at the worldwide box office. The current global total stands at $111.2 million. Directed by Thomas Kail, the story follows Moana, a courageous teenager who sets sail beyond her home island of Motunui after answering the ocean’s call. Alongside the demigod Maui, she embarks on a dangerous journey to restore Te Fiti’s heart and save her people. Moana was released on July 10.

Box office summary

Domestic – $59.2 million

International – $52.0 million

Worldwide – $111.2 million

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