Mission Mangal Box Office Day 21: Keeps Collecting On Wednesday!

Mission Mangal is continuing to find audiences as 1.20 crores* more came on Wednesday. While Saaho (Hindi) has seen a decline with every passing day (though it is still the first choice of the audiences), Mission Mangal has managed to keep decent momentum with footfalls staying on to be there.

If the film stays on to be over 1 crore mark today then it would be a good and consistent result for the Jagan Shakti directed film in the third week as well. Moreover, the kind of traction that the film is managing amongst the audiences so far, it is bound to get good numbers in the fourth week too despite the release of Chhichhore.

So far, the Akshay Kumar led film has managed to bring in 192.40 crores* and by the close of this week it should be around 193.50 crores. As has been the case for the sci-fi family entertainer so far, the film has been on the right track to enter the 200 Crore Club. Now it’s just a matter of one does that eventually happen.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

