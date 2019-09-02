Mission Mangal continued to find audiences in the third weekend as well, what with 3.64 crores more coming on Sunday. The film has seen an upward trend with every passing day, as was expected from it as well over the weekend. That said, it wasn’t easy, what with Saaho (Hindi) being quite strong as well across the country. As a result, quite some screens, shows and attention were divided with not much share of pie being made available for the sci-fi family affair. Still, the film has managed to stand tall at least on limited screens where it is playing.

On Sunday, the film brought in 3.64 crores more and that has elevated the overall numbers to 187.20 crores. Had it not been for Saaho, the film would have comfortably gone past the 190 crores already and cruising towards the 200 Crore Club. Nonetheless, the fact is that there is ample competition and not enough screens, which means the game of wait and watch continues for the Akshay Kumar starrer.

In any case, the film has exceeded expectations in a major way and is now a blockbuster no less. While theatrically the film is doing quite good, even on the satellite and digital medium it is poised to do exceedingly well, hence justifying the high price that it has fetched for the producers from these mediums.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

