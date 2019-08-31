Mission Mangal Box Office Day 16: Stays Decent, All Set To Grow Well Over The Weekend

As expected, Mission Mangal hung in there in the third week as well with Friday collections turning out to be 1.50 crores*. The film had collected 3.05 crores on the day before so a drop of around 50% is understandable, considering the fact that Saaho has created havoc on its opening day. The screens and shows were reduced for the Jagan Shakti directed film but still the numbers are there which pretty much indicate that there would be good growth over the weekend, what with family audiences stepping in.

So far, the film has collected 179.61 crores* and with a good jump on the cards, an overall number in the range of 185-187 crores is expected by the time the weekend is through. Moreover, there is Ganesh Chathurthi holiday on Monday and that could well help the film push itself further, and with some luck emerge as the highest Akshay Kumar grosser by surpassing 2.0 (Hindi) which had collected 188 crores.

There are talks currently around whether the film would manage to enter the 200 Crore Club. Well, it could well turn out to be a touch and go affair. Though it is a given that 195-198 crores would come in for the sci-fi family affair, a bit more push could well allow it to breach the double century mark. The jumps which Mission Mangal takes between today and Monday would be the deciding factor.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!