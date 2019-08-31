The Script For No Entry Sequel Is Ready! Will It Be Salman Khan’s Eidi For 2020?

The sequel of No Entry is in the pipeline for quite a long time now but all of a sudden, after Salman Khan-Alia Bhatt’s Inshallah got shelved, the project has become a hot topic of discussion. It is being said that the sequel might just see the light of day as Salman is all set to arrive on next Eid with a new project, and not Kick 2.

While talking to Mumbai Mirror about his surprise hit No Entry, director Anees Bazmee revealed that he is already done with the script for the sequel and is only awaiting the confirmation from producer Boney Kapoor and actor Salman Khan.

He quoted, “We juggled five stories before settling on this one which took six months to finish. Now, I am waiting for Salman bhai and Boneyji to greenlight the project. Bahut khusboorat picture banegi”.

Anees also recalled how Salman was cooperative while shooting No Entry’s climax. “Salman bhai had allotted only a day for the climax, but when I told him I needed three, he immediately agreed to stay back in Phuket,” he added.

Released way back in 2005, No Entry featured Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Salman Khan, Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta and Celina Jaitley in key roles. The comedy of errors was an official remake of 2002 Tamil hit Charlie Chaplin.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!