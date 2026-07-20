Minions & Monsters Worldwide Box Office: 4th Weekend Update ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Minions & Monsters is having a slow run, but is now holding strong at the box office overseas. Minions 3 has surpassed a key milestone at the worldwide box office amid the release of The Odyssey and Toy Story 5’s box-office dominance. The movie has lost many screens in North America, further slowing its box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie has recouped its budget and crossed the break-even target. It is earning profits at the box office now. It has been experiencing poor performance, and the movie might not even cross $500 million at the worldwide box office, becoming the first entry in the franchise to earn this little financially.

How much has the film collected so far at the North American box office?

According to Box Office Mojo, Minions & Monsters collected $14.8 million on its third three-day weekend at the box office in North America. Minions 3’s legs are improving at the box office as it dropped by 29.8% from last weekend. It lost 739 theaters on Friday amid the insane competition. Minions 3 has hit the $137.6 million cume at the North American box office.

Minions 3 has crossed the $350 million mark at the worldwide box office

It has been reported that Minions 3 collected $27.9 million in its 4th weekend at the international box office, maintaining its stronghold. It dropped by 30% from last weekend, reaching an international box office cume of $220.3 million. It has not even been released in Japan, and this sum has been accumulated over 79 markets.

Including domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide cume of Minions 3 has hit $357.9 million. It has thus crossed the $350 million milestone worldwide. The film will cross the $400 million milestone next weekend. It is the lowest-grossing film in the Despicable Me/Minions franchise.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $137.6 million

International – $220.3 million

Worldwide – $357.9 million

What is the film about?

It follows the Minions in 1920s Hollywood as they search for frightening creatures for their monster movie, partner with a green creature, and must save the planet after unleashing monsters. Minions & Monsters was released on July 1.

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