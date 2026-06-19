Michael has still been making news at the box office with its stronghold domestically and worldwide. It is on track to cross the $950 million milestone at the worldwide box office. The Jaafar Jackson starrer movie is on track to beat another Disney classic, Finding Nemo, at the worldwide box office. It is aiming to beat Oppenheimer as the all-time highest-grossing biopic worldwide, and on its way, it is devouring some classics, including this Disney movie.

Michael at the worldwide box office

It is the second-highest-grossing film of the year and could also be the second movie of the year to cross $1 billion worldwide. It stayed above $1 million in North America for weeks. Michael Jackson’s biopic collected $756k on this Wednesday, dropping 27.8% from last Wednesday. It has hit the $365.2 million cume at the North American box office after 55 days.

Internationally, it has also been well received. In Russia and Japan, Michael is performing quite well, and that is helping its collection too. According to Box Office Mojo’s data, the King of Pop’s biopic collected $572.4 million at the international box office. Allied to the latest $365.2 million domestic total, the worldwide collection of the music biopic is $937.6 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $365.2 million

International – $572.4 million

Worldwide – $937.6 million

Inches away from surpassing Finding Nemo at the worldwide box office

Finding Nemo is the all-time 76th highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office. The Andrew Stanton-helmed animated feature Finding Nemo was released in 2003 and became the first Pixar and Disney film to be nominated for the Oscars. It won the Best Animated Feature Oscar and is widely regarded as one of the greatest animated movies of all time.

For the unversed, Finding Nemo grossed $941.05 million worldwide at the box office during its run. Michael is less than $5 million away from surpassing the global haul of Finding Nemo. It will be an impressive feat for the music biopic to beat this Disney/Pixar classic. The movie is expected to reach the $950 million milestone worldwide this weekend.

Michael is on track to surpass Oppenheimer‘s global haul as the all-time highest-grossing biopic worldwide. The Jaafar Jackson starrer movie was released on April 24.

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