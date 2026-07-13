Michael Worldwide Box Office: Moves Past The $1B Milestone( Photo Credit – Facebook)

Michael has done it as it becomes the only biopic ever to cross the major milestone at the worldwide box office. The film’s stronghold in Japan and Russia is the major reason for its triumph at the global box office. It will still run for a few more days before it says goodbye to theaters. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Michael at the domestic box office

The King of Pop’s biopic collected better than The Devil Wears Prada 2 at the North American box office. It collected $250k on its 12th three-day weekend at the box office in North America on its 12th weekend. The film lost 130 screens in the region and, with that, declined by 49.2% domestically from last weekend, bringing the box office total to $371.8 million.

Michael crosses the $1 billion milestone worldwide

According to reports, Michael’s international total reached the $629.3 million cume after the 12th weekend [via Box Office Mojo]. It has accumulated this sum over the 85 markets. Therefore, the worldwide total for music biopics has hit the $1 billion mark. It is tracking to earn between $1.02 billion and $1.05 billion at the worldwide box office.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $371.8 million

International – $629.3 million

Worldwide – $1.0 billion

Records achieved by the King of Pop’s biopic

According to reports, Michael has become the first biopic ever to hit the $1 billion milestone worldwide. For the record, it is also the biggest movie ever for Lionsgate and their first ever release to cross $1 billion. Before this music biopic, Lionsgate’s biggest film was The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, with $865 million.

The story follows Michael Jackson’s extraordinary journey from his early days as the lead singer of the Jackson Five to his rise as a global music icon, chronicling the creative ambition and relentless drive that made him one of the greatest entertainers in history. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, Michael was released on April 24 and is available on digital platforms.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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