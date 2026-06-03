Michael keeps dancing joyfully at the cinemas, and after breaking into the domestic top 3, it is now just inches away from the 2nd rank on the list. The King of Pop’s biopic missed the domestic gross of Project Hail Mary on this Monday. Globally, the movie is also closing in on its next major milestone, and its stronghold in North America and overseas is helping it reach it. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Michael at the domestic box office

The music biopic collected a solid $1.6 million on its 6th Monday at the North American box office. It has recorded the 5th-largest 6th Monday non-holiday of all time, with a huge 75.8% decline from last holiday-boosted Monday, Memorial Day. It is almost on par with Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu at the domestic box office. In 39 days, the movie has reached $341.6 million in cume.

Inches away from surpassing Project Hail Mary’s domestic haul

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, Michael missed the domestic total for Project Hail Mary, and, for the unversed, it is still running in theaters. The Ryan Gosling starrer still has a strong grip at the North American box office. The Andy Weir adaptation collected $342.5 million at the North American box office, becoming the second-highest-grossing film of 2026 domestically.

The King of Pop biopic is less than $1 million away from outgrossing the domestic total of Project Hail, and with that, it is becoming the second-highest grosser of the year. It has surpassed the Ryan Gosling starrer on Tuesday, but the numbers are yet to be revealed. However, it will not surpass the Super Galaxy Movie’s domestic cume of $427.3 million.

More about the movie

It has crossed the half-billion mark at the international box office, and the total cume stands at $509.8 million. Allied to the domestic cume, Michael’s worldwide collection is $851.5 million. The music biopic is set to cross the $900 million worldwide milestone very soon. It will then move another step closer to beating Bohemian Rhapsody. Michael was released on April 24.

Box office summary

Domestic – $341.6 million

International – $509.8 million

Worldwide – $851.5 million

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

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