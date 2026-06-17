Michael has also emerged as the all-time highest-grossing music biopic at the worldwide box office. In North America, it is now going after the domestic haul of The Passion of the Christ and, ahead of that, is set to surpass the Disney blockbuster, The Jungle Book. The Disney movie is regarded as one of the best live-action adaptations, famous for its groundbreaking CGI and visuals. Michael is inches away from beating The Jungle Book at the North American box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Edges closer to the $370 million mark at the North American box office

The music biopic has collected $656k on its 8th Monday at the box office in North America. It has dropped just 37.5% from last Monday, despite the loss of screens and its availability on digital platforms. The domestic haul of the Antoine Fuqua-helmed music biopic is $363.5 million. It is less than $10 million away from hitting the $370 million mark at the North American box office.

Inches away from surpassing the domestic haul of The Jungle Book

According to Box Office Mojo, Michael is inches away from surpassing the domestic haul of The Jungle Book. It is the live-action animated remake of Walt Disney’s classic animation of the same name. Directed by Jon Favreau, the movie was a critical and commercial success. The Jungle Book is reportedly one of the most expensive readaptations to date. It even won the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects.

Jon Favreau helmed The Jungle Book collected $364 million at the North American box office in its lifetime. It is also the all-time #70 highest-grossing movie at the North American box office. Michael was less than $1 million away from beating The Jungle Book domestically on Monday. But it is expected to have surpassed the Disney blockbuster on Tuesday. With that, Michael will break into the all-time top 70 grossers in North America.

More about the movie

The Jaafar Jackson starrer movie surpassed Bohemian Rhapsody this weekend as the all-time highest-grossing biopic worldwide. It has collected $934.6 million worldwide. The film is still tracking to gross between $950 million and $1 billion worldwide. Michael was released on April 24.

Box office summary

Domestic – $363.5 million

International – $571.2 million

Worldwide – $934.7 million

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