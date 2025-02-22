Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh’s latest release, Mere Husband Ki Biwi, has shown steady growth at the box office. The film in two days stands at a total of an estimated 3.5 – 3.7 crore, and this is due to the growth of the rom-com at the box office!

Better Than Last Theatrical Rom-Com

Interestingly, the film helmed by Mudassar Aziz has earned better than the last theatrical rom-com of Bollywood at the box office. Starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, Loveyapa earned 3 crore in two days!

Mere Husband Ki Biwi Box Office Day 2 Estimates

The film, on the second day, Saturday, February 22, earned 1.8 – 2 crore at the box office, as per the early trends. The film has shown a growth of 12 – 17% at the box office than the opening day!

Check out the two-day collection of the romantic comedy at the box office!

Day 1: 1.7 crore

Day 2: 1.85 – 2 crore*

Total: 3.5 – 3.7 crore*

Beats Loveyapa & Azaad’s 2-Day Total

Mere Husband Ki Biwi has surpassed the two-day total of Loveyapa and Azaad at the box office. While Loveyapa earned 1.25 crore and 1.75 crore on day 1 and day 2, Azaad earned 1.5 crore on the opening day, followed by 1.4 crore on day 2.

Much Better Than Arjun & Bhumi’s Last Release

Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar’s last theatrical release was The Lady Killer, which had an unfortunate theatrical run, earning less than even 1 lakh at the box office in its lifetime run.

