After Loveyapa, another Bollywood romantic-comedy has arrived in theatres. Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Mere Husband Ki Biwi was released on February 21, 2025. It is facing strong competition from Vicky Kaushal‘s Chhaava but opened better than expected. Scroll below for day 1 box office collections!

Mere Husband Ki Biwi revolves around a man in Delhi who gets stuck in a love triangle after his ex-flame returns to his life, just when he begins to move on with a new partner. The film witnessed decent advance booking collections for the opening day but was majorly dependent on word-of-mouth.

Makes a good opening

As per the producers Pooja Entertainment, Mere Husband Ki Biwi earned 1.70 crores on its opening day. It was predicted to open within the one crore range but surpassed expectations by a considerable margin. The buy 1 get 1 offer helped boost the collections, especially during the evening and night shows.

MHKB vs Bollywood openers in 2025

The romantic comedy has surpassed the opening day collections of Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan’s Loveyapa (1.25 crores) and Azaad (1.50 crores). However, it remained lower than other biggies like Fateh, Deva, and Emergency, among others.

Comparison with Arjun Kapoor’s last 5 openers

Compared to Arjun Kapoor’s recent solo films, Mere Husband Ki Biwi has made a good opening. Take a look at the day 1 collection of his last 5 theatrical releases below:

Singham Again: 43.70 crores Kuttey: 1.07 crores Ek Villain Returns: 7.05 crores Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar: 0.25 crores Panipat: 4.12 crores

Mere Husband Ki Biwi is expected to enjoy a good boost on Saturday and Sunday. It will continue to face competition from Chhaava, which dominates ticket screens. But the genres are very different, so the audience preference will vary.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

