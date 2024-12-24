Kiccha Sudeep starrer Max is all set to hit the theatres on Christmas, and that too while the entire nation is busy witnessing the magic of Allu Arjun Pushpa 2. It will be giving competition to Upendra’s UI which was released past Friday and is underperforming at the box office. However, things might differ for Sudeep’s film as the advance booking for day 1 looks positive. Scroll below for the deets.

About the movie –

It is an action thriller starring Sudeep in the lead role. The movie was directed by Vijay Karthikeyaa and produced by Kalaippuli S. Thanu under the V Creations. It has an ensemble cast comprising Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samyukta Hornad, Sukrutha Wagle, and Anirudh Bhat. The film’s music has been composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath.

Kiccha Sudeep’s Max follows the story of inspector Arjun Mahakshay, who reports to duty at a new police station after a two-month suspension. However, he soon faces an unexpected situation and sets out to solve it using brute force within 12 hours. Sudeepa plays the lead role of Arjun, aka Max.

Max Advance Booking for Day 1 –

According to reports, including Pinkvilla’s, Max is set to score the biggest opening for Kannada films in 2024. Recently, Upendra’s UI registered the biggest opening weekend for a Kannada movie this year, with its 18.6 crore debut surpassing Martin’s 15 crore debut. Reports suggest that Sudeep’s film will register the biggest debut weekend for Kannada movies this year.

Based on Sacnilk’s report, Max [Kannada] in 2D format grossed 1.63 crores across India from 64913 tickets sold. The gross collection with block seats is an estimated 2.23 crores. In Karnataka, the film has shown 24% real occupancy and collected 1.62 crores [excluding block seats] alone for the first-day advance bookings. It is expected to benefit from the Christmas and New Year holidays. However, the box office domination of Pushpa 2 will continue.

Sudeep’s thriller will compete against Upendra’s UI, which saw a 61% drop from the opening day on day 4 and is relying on the holidays to pick up momentum. However, it runs successfully at the theatres.

Max has the potential to become one of the highest-grossing Sandalwood films of this year. It is all set to hit screens on December 25.

