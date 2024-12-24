The sci-fi Kannada film UI, by Upendra, also starring him in the lead role, faced a significant drop on Day 4 of its theatrical run. The film, however, earned a decent number and might experience a hike over the weekend and the Christmas and New Year holidays. However, the box office is very unpredictable, and things can change at any moment. Scroll below for the deets.

The film was released in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. The entire country is enwrapped in the Pushpa 2 fire, and it only has premium screens but is living up to the hype. Its nationwide domination has impacted the footfalls of every other movie. Meanwhile, Upendra’s film surpassed Martin’s 15 crores to register the biggest opening weekend in 2024 for a Kannada film. It had a reported budget of 60 crores, and compared to that, the film is underperforming at the box office.

Upendra’s film collected 7 crores on its first day when it was released in the theatres. It collected 5.60 crores on the second day, and on the third day, the film experienced a hike and collected 6 crores at the box office. It collected 18.60 crores net in its opening weekend across all languages at the Indian box office.

However, on Day 4, the movie experienced a dip of 54.83% from Day 3. It has collected only 2.17 crores on the 4th day. Christmas is already here, and it might get the much-needed boost. The film’s day-wise breakdown till the 4th day has been mentioned below.

Day 1 – 7 crores

Day 2 – 5.60 crores

Day 3 – 6 crores

Day 4 – 2.17 crores

Total – 20.77 crores

More about the movie –

The film’s official synopsis states, “Set in the director’s fictional world, the story is about the psychological conflict between a king in a town and an extraordinary man, and how that man, through his cunning and masterminded plans, takes over everything, takes control of the entire town, and becomes a dictator.”

UI by Upendra was released in the theatres on December 20.

