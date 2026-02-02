Mardaani 3 has concluded its opening weekend on an underwhelming note. High hopes were pinned on Abhiraj Minawala’s action thriller. Unfortunately, the content could not live upto the expectations. It is now aiming to enter Rani Mukerji’s top 10 highest-grossers worldwide. Scroll below for the day 3 report.

Maintains a good overseas pace!

Mardaani 3 has maintained an upward graph throughout its first weekend, but the expectations were much higher. However, no complaints at the overseas box office as it is performing well, despite competition from Border 2 and Dhurandhar. In 3 days of its international run, the action thriller has accumulated 7 crore gross. All eyes are now on its momentum during the regular working days starting today.

Misses the 30 crore mark worldwide in its opening weekend

At the Indian box office, Mardaani 3 earned 20.35 crore gross in 3 days. It remained lower than the opening weekend total of its predecessor, Mardaani 2.

The worldwide total of Rani Mukerji’s threequel has landed at 27.35 crore gross after the first weekend. It should have at least crossed the 30 crore mark, but it remained unsuccessful.

Mardaani 3 is now chasing an entry into Rani Mukerji’s top 10 highest worldwide grossers. The first target is to beat Dil Bole Hadippa, which accumulated 44.49 crore gross in its global lifetime. It needs around 17 crores more in the kitty to achieve the milestone.

Check out Rani Mukerji’s top 10 highest-grossing films at the worldwide box office:

Hichki: 208.73 crores Talaash: 180.83 crores Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna: 110.26 crores Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: 91.08 crores Ta Ra Rum Pum: 69.15 crores Mardaani 2: 67.12 crores Bunty Aur Babli: 62.74 crores Mardaani: 59.55 crores Mangal Pandey: 51.35 crores Dil Bole Hadippa: 44.49 crores

Mardaani 3 Worldwide Box Office Day 3 Summary

India net – 17.25 crores

India gross – 20.35 crores

Overseas gross – 7 crores

Worldwide gross – 27.35 crores

