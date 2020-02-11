Malang VS Aashiqui 2 At The Box Office: Will Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani Starrer Recreate The Magic Of Mohit Suri’s 2013 Musical Romance?

Malang Box Office: Malang, released on last Friday, marked the second collaboration of director Mohit Suri and actor Aditya Roy Kapur after Aashiqui 2. With names like Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu joining the cast, the expectations went only higher this time and also, the trailer, music and word-of-mouth worked in the favour of the film. But is it really helping the thriller to recreate Aashiqui 2’s magic amongst the audience? Let’s find out.

Malang brought in a fair to decent Day 1 number by earning 6.71 crores on opening day and witness a decent jump over the weekend. On Monday, it did a similar business as of Aashiqui 2 but that is also because the opening was better.

Let’s take a look at the box office trending of Malang and Aashiqui 2:

Malang (2020)

Day 1- 6.71 crores

Day 2- 8.89 crores

Day 3- 9.76 crores

First weekend- 25.36 crores

Day 4- 4.04 crores

Total- 29.40 crores* (till now)

Aashiqui 2 (2013)

Day 1- 6 crores

Day 2- 6.50 crores

Day 3- 7.50 crores

First weekend- 20 crores

Day 4- 4.25 crores

Total- 24.25 crores (after 4 days)

Lifetime- 85.40 crores

From the aforementioned figures, it could be clearly seen that Aashiqui 2 trended much better on first Monday after a decent start. Furthermore, the craze of Aashiqui 2’s music was altogether on different level and also the content was widely accepted which was the major factor behind film’s success back in 2013.

From here on, it will be interesting to see if Malang manages to stay steady and cross Aashiqui 2’s lifetime given the competition from Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan’s Love Aaj Kal and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan in coming weeks. The task won’t be easy for Malang, of course!

