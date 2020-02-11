Love Aaj Kal: Will Kartik Aaryan Score His 3rd Consecutive Highest Opener Alongside Sara Ali Khan?

Love Aaj Kal Box Office: Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan is just 3 days away from release and the excitement is gearing up. The reports of Sara and Kartik dating each other have fuelled the buzz of the film and on top of that, the music has got immense liking.

The film is slated for February 14 release which is Valentine’s Day and since it’s a romantic film, there will be a lot of young couples coming out to enjoy the film together.

While a strong opening day for the film is very much given, the question is will the film stand on top of the best opening films of Kartik Aaryan? Let’s have a look at the Top 5 openers of the young star first.

1) Pati Patni Aur Woh 9.10 crores

2) Luka Chuppi 8.01 crores

3) Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 6.8 crores

4) Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety 6.42 crores

5) Guest Iin London 2.10 crores

In his recent career, Kartik Aaryan’s stardom has gone from strength to strength. If you notice, his 2019’s first release Luka Chuppi took the best opening of his career by beating Day 1 number of Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. Then he came up with Pati Patni Aur Woh which opened on an even better note.

With an opening day number of 9.10 crores, PPAW stands on top of Kartik Aaryan’s best openers. Now, Love Aaj Kal has very popular female star Sara Ali Khan along with Kartik which further increases the star value of the film.

Going by the pre-release merits of the film, Love Aaj Kal must take a better opening than Pati Patni Aur Woh and must top the list of Kartik’s highest openers again. This will also give Kartik his 3rd consecutive record opener and that too in a time of just 12 months.

