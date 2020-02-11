Oscars 2020: Here’s Why Fans Feel Joker Star Joaquin Phoenix & Rooney Mara Are Hollywood’s New Royal Couple

Oscars 2020: Joaquin Phoenix was clearly quite confident of scooping up the Best Actor Oscar at the 92nd Academy Awards, for his role in “Joker”. The film was nominated in 11 categories for the Oscars this year. Last year, Joaquin impressed everyone with his spectacular act in Todd Phillips’ Joker which received great reviews.

Phoenix, who has won Best Actor at Oscars 2020 for the role at every imaginable awards function this year, looked rather relaxed when he arrived at the Oscar with his lady love Rooney Mara.

In an obvious chilled-out mood, the couple did not waste the chance to engage in some random PDA.

Joaquin Phoenix looked natty in a black tux while Rooney Mara opted for a delicate lace cut-out number, reports timesofindia.com.

They held hands as they casually walked down the red carpet and took their time to strike some cosy poses for the shutterbugs. Phoenix even gushed over Mara as she momentarily left him to pose for solo photo-ops, the website adds.

Fans have been loving every moment of it, all through Monday. A few even hailed them as Hollywood’s “royal couple”.

