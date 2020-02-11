Bigg Boss 13: Kashmera Shah Was Quite Serious About Sidharth Shukla-Arti Singh’s Wedding & Here’s All You Need To Know

Bigg Boss 13 is in its last week and fans are very excited to know who will win this time. This season has been very controversial with contestants like Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Shehnaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Aarti Singh and many others providing time to time drama and entertainment. In fact, it’s in this season we saw a lot of time Salman Khan lost his cool.

Recently, Arti Singh’s sister-in-law Kashmera Shah entered the Bigg Boss 13 house. When she entered, she tried to bring up a conversation about Arti and Sid’s marriage. However, Arti Singh told Shah that she is not interested in Sidharth Shukla and they are just friends.

In a conversation with Indian Express, Kashmera Shah was asked what made her bring the conversation of matrimony alliance between the two and what was Krushna Abhishek’s reaction to it. The actress said, “Krushna was happy that I took the initiative. Honestly, as a family, it has been a confusing time for us. We did not really understand what was happening between them.”

Shah added, “After the fun video on how Arti is around Sid all the time, I decided to ask her about it. Krushna supported me for the same but Arti had to give the final answer. I really got along with Sid but Arti flatly refused to say that she doesn’t see a partner in him.”

