Malang Box Office Day 4 Early Trends: Passes The Monday Test!

Malang Box Office: Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani’s film is slowly but steadily earning collections at the box office. The film surpassed expectations in terms of its first two days, but a shock came in when it failed to witness a further jump on Sunday. All eyes then remained on Monday and how it fairs with the start of the week.

Malang in its first weekend has added total collections of 25.36 crores in its kitty. Now, the film remained steady on its first day with only around a 35-40% drop. The romantic thriller as per the early trends flowing added another 3.5-4.5 crores to its kitty.

This brings the overall collections to 28.86-29.86 crores.

Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang is set in Goa and the story revolves around four characters. The film also features Anil Kapoor, Kunal Khemu, Amruta Khanvilkar and Shaad Randhawa, and released on Friday.

In Malang, Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur essay characters that are in a quite dark space, with both justifying the act of killing. According to the actors, these are morally tricky characters, and as performers they essay such roles in a non-judgmental manner, emphasising that the film is nothing but a work of fiction.

In the trailer, Aditya’s character says: “Mere liye, jaan lena mera nasha hai (for me, taking lives is an addiction)”.

Disha’s protagonist quips: “Jaan lena mera mazaa hai (taking lives is fun)”.

Disha’s character is otherwise portrayed as someone who loves to live “from one high to another”, soaked in adventure sports, long rides and wild nights out.

Talking about her role, Disha told IANS: “Every individual has her own reality, and every action she takes, she feels, is justified in the situation that she lives. That is what my character is about. For example, there are psychopath killers and, of course, what they are doing is not right! So when the audience watches the film, I do not want them to get inspired by her actions and try them in reality. It is a work of fiction.”

