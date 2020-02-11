Malang Box Office Day 5 Morning Occupancy: Maintains A Steady Pace!

Malang Box Office: Featuring an ensemble cast of Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu, Malang has been decent still now in its box office ride. After clocking 6.71 crores, the film did manage to show a much-needed growth and ended up collecting 25.36 crores during the opening weekend.

On the first Monday, Malang held quite well by earning 4.04 crores and signs are good for today too with the occupancy of 14-16% being recorded for morning shows across the country. It is on the similar lines that of yesterday and anything above 3.70 crore mark will be reasonably good.

Directed by Mohit Suri, Malang released on 7th February 2020.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Mohit Suri said that he is strictly against nepotism and he insists he casts actors on the basis of merit and suitability for a role.

Opening up on why he chose Aditya Roy Kapur as leading man for his upcoming flick “Malang”, despite the fact that the actor’s last few films have bombed, he told IANS: “Without sounding pompous I’d like to mention that I have never really cast an actor for his commercial viability. As long as he or she fits my role I cast him. I had cast him in ‘Aashqui 2‘ before which he had done character roles in a couple of films but not lead role. When I met him I felt he would be the perfect choice for Aashiqui 2. Now for Malang, I felt he is capable of doing this kind of a role where he will grow up from a hippi to a hero. Also, I come from Mahesh Bhatt’s school, we make films based on who is right for the role and not because someone is somebody’s son or daughter.”

