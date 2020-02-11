Parineeti Chopra Shares Pics With Mask Alerting People To Be Safe From Coronavirus; Fans Slams Her

The deadly coronavirus has clearly left the world afraid and people are taking precautions to keep it away. Meanwhile, forever on the flight, Bollywood celebs are also the ones taking needed measures. While we have seen celebs including Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Leone and more wearing masks as they travel on flights, it is Parineeti Chopra who is facing a backlash for her masked pictures. Below are all the deets.

It was last night when Parineeti Chopra posted a few pictures where she can be seen posing while wearing a mask. Parineeti in the caption wrote, “Sad, but I guess this is the situation now. Stay safe guys. #Coronavirus #StaySafe.”

Seems like her posing did not go well with netizens who decided to lash out at her. There are many tweets that have condemned her act. A tweet read, “God forbid if some of your acquaintance dies, you’ll do a photoshoot with a sad face in white saree and upload on twitter with caption Sad, but I guess this is the situation now. Stay safe guys.”

While another read, “This is NOT a photoshoot, rther she is tryng to say tht “the situation is unique where we actresses hv to mask our faces and adorn a subnormal attire in wch people usually do nt see us.” When such celebrities send a social message, let’s read it closely.”

Below is a compilation of tweets that have criticized her move:

People who are not sick , should not buy mask ..it is only for people who are sick otherwise supply for infected Will be affected…it is not for fashion ….@ParineetiChopra https://t.co/jWnhX2V2ak — Dinesh Baurai (@BauraiD) February 10, 2020

If you get affected by coronavirus please stay back in China, india doens't need you anymore. — navneet mehta (@shrinav_mehtag) February 10, 2020

God forbid if some of your acquaintance dies, you'll do a photoshoot with sad face in white saree and upload on twitter with caption Sad, but I guess this is the situation now. Stay safe guys. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) February 10, 2020

This is NOT a photoshoot, rther she is tryng to say tht "the situation is unique where we actresses hv to mask our faces and adorn a subnormal attire in wch people usually do nt see us." When such celebrities send a social message, let's read it closely. — ARNAB CHATTERJEE (@categoricalblue) February 10, 2020

Dear parineeti..more dangerous than corona..serious virus is spreading our country cowardice n intolerance..any mask to defend that? — Hum Vi Bharat (@Sarkar563) February 10, 2020

