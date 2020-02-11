Anita Hassanandani is one of the most amazing actresses in the television industry. Over the years, the diva has won our hearts with her various roles and characters. Anita was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which went off air last year.

The actress is all set to be seen in Naagin 4 next. She played one of the leads in Naagin 3 and fans can’t wait to see her in the next season as well. While we have to wait to see her new avatar in Naagin 4, her Instagram page is a pure treat for all of us. Anita Hassanandani often shares beautiful and stunning pics on her page along with some cute and lovely videos with her husband Rohit Reddy.

A few hours ago, the actress shared a pic in which she has donned a red saree. Anita looks gorgeous in this red saree which has a golden-silver floral border. She opted for a matching blouse which has golden work on it. The hair set in soft waves, red bindi, golden jhumkas, a mangalsutra necklace, and orange-red bangles accentuated her look. A red lipstick, filled-in brows, and heavy mascara completed her look.

The actress captioned the picture, “Did you say Bread or red?

#DietDay4 🍒🍞”.

Check out the picture below:



About being a part of yet another season of Ekta Kapoor’s most successful franchise, Anita said that it was never a plan. The makers got in touch with her and as it’s a big brand she decided to go ahead with it.

