Telugu action comedy Maa Inti Bangaaram continues its record-breaking spree at the worldwide box office. Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer has now emerged as the first-ever female-led Tollywood film to cross the 100 crore mark globally. Scroll below for the day 25 report!
How much has it earned in India?
According to estimates, Maa Inti Bangaaram collected 20 lakh on day 25. Its theatrical journey has come to an end in the Tamil belt, but B. V. Nandini Reddy’s film is still driving footfalls in the Telugu version. Despite competition from Nagabandham and Rao Bahadur, it continues to churn moolah in its fourth week, which is impressive.
The cumulative total at the Indian box office stands at 61.45 crore net after 25 days, including all languages. Made on a budget of 30 crore, Gulshan Devaiah and Diganth Manchale co-starrer has minted profits of 104.83%. A hit!
Trending
Check out the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection) here:
- Week 1: 33.70 crore
- Week 2: 20.25 crore
- Week 3: 5.75 crore
- Day 22: 27 lakh
- Day 23: 55 lakh
- Day 24: 58 lakh
- Day 25: 20 lakh
Total: 61.45 crore
Creates history for female-led Telugu films!
Samantha‘s Maa Inti Bangaaram has created history for female-led Telugu films. It has become the first-ever film in the language to cross the 100 crore mark worldwide. In 25 days, the global total stands at 100.06 crore gross, including 27.55 crore gross from the overseas run.
Previously, Raj Nidimoru’s production had surpassed Anushka Shetty’s Rudhramadevi (86.92 crore) to become the highest-grossing female-led Telugu film at the worldwide box office. Clearly, new milestones have been set, and how!
Maa Inti Bangaaram Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 25
- Budget: 30 crore
- India net: 61.45 crore
- ROI: 104.83%
- India gross: 72.51 crore
- Overseas gross: 27.55 crore
- Worldwide gross: 100.06 crore
- Verdict: Hit
Advertisement
Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!
Must Read: Main Vaapas Aaunga Worldwide Box Office Day 32: Diljit Dosanjh Starrer To Miss Scoring A Century?
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News