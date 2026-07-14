Maa Inti Bangaaram Worldwide Box Office Day 25 Update! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Telugu action comedy Maa Inti Bangaaram continues its record-breaking spree at the worldwide box office. Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer has now emerged as the first-ever female-led Tollywood film to cross the 100 crore mark globally. Scroll below for the day 25 report!

How much has it earned in India?

According to estimates, Maa Inti Bangaaram collected 20 lakh on day 25. Its theatrical journey has come to an end in the Tamil belt, but B. V. Nandini Reddy’s film is still driving footfalls in the Telugu version. Despite competition from Nagabandham and Rao Bahadur, it continues to churn moolah in its fourth week, which is impressive.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office stands at 61.45 crore net after 25 days, including all languages. Made on a budget of 30 crore, Gulshan Devaiah and Diganth Manchale co-starrer has minted profits of 104.83%. A hit!

Check out the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection) here:

Week 1: 33.70 crore

Week 2: 20.25 crore

Week 3: 5.75 crore

Day 22: 27 lakh

Day 23: 55 lakh

Day 24: 58 lakh

Day 25: 20 lakh

Total: 61.45 crore

Creates history for female-led Telugu films!

Samantha‘s Maa Inti Bangaaram has created history for female-led Telugu films. It has become the first-ever film in the language to cross the 100 crore mark worldwide. In 25 days, the global total stands at 100.06 crore gross, including 27.55 crore gross from the overseas run.

Previously, Raj Nidimoru’s production had surpassed Anushka Shetty’s Rudhramadevi (86.92 crore) to become the highest-grossing female-led Telugu film at the worldwide box office. Clearly, new milestones have been set, and how!

Maa Inti Bangaaram Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 25

Budget: 30 crore

India net: 61.45 crore

ROI: 104.83%

India gross: 72.51 crore

Overseas gross: 27.55 crore

Worldwide gross: 100.06 crore

Verdict: Hit

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