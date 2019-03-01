Luka Chuppi & Sonchiriya Box Office Day 1 Occupancy: It’s Kartik Aaryan VS Sushant Singh Rajput!

With Uri: The Surgical Strike, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, Gully Boy and Total Dhamaal, the year 2019 has started on a positive note for Bollywood. Providing some more options to choose from, Kartik Aaryan’s Luka Chuppi and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sonchiriya, have arrived today in cinemas.

With Uri: The Surgical Strike and Gully Boy bringing in decent footfalls and Total Dhamaal enjoying a good trend amongst family audiences, the fresh releases Luka Chuppi and Sonchiriya, are a treat for the cine-lovers of varied genres.

Firstly coming to Luka Chuppi, given its popular music and presence of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, the rom-com has off to a decent start at the box office with morning occupancy of 20-25%. The start is somewhat similar to Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, which after raking 6.42 crores on opening day, grown terrifically due to positive word-of-mouth. The only difference between Kartik-Kriti starrer and Luv Ranjan directorial is that the latter one garnered positive critical reception and thumbs up from audiences as well, Luka Chuppi has received mixed reviews.

Talking about Sonchiriya, the dacoit drama is receiving highly positive reviews but given its niche genre and absence of chart-buster music, it has raked a dull response with just 5-10% occupancy in the morning shows. Just like Gully Boy, Sonchiriya too is expected to score well amongst its target audience and show growth as the day progresses.

All said and done, unlike last week’s release Total Dhamaal, this Friday to bring in just about decent numbers, if not the huge.

