The Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer romantic flick Loveyapa is not witnessing a very impressive run at the box office. This is despite opening to fairly positive responses from the critics and masses alike. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 4th day.

Loveyapa Box Office Collection Day 4

According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, on its 4th day, the Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer earned a mere 55 lakhs*. This was the first time that the day-wise collection of the movie went below 1 crores. This was also a drop of almost 68% since the film had amassed 1.75 crores on its previous day.

However, despite this, Loveyapa has managed to cross 5 crores on its 4th day. The total India net collection of the film now stands at 5.3 crores*. The movie had opened to 1.25 crores at the box office. It garnered a growth of 40% and earned 1.75 crores on its second day. The collections remained the same on its third day. However, the movie needs a major boost in the collection to garner decent numbers. This drop on its fourth day is indeed alarming.

However, Loveyapa continues to face a stiff competition from Himesh Reshammiya’s Badass Ravi Kumar which is going strong at the box office because of a greater buzz. Not only this but the re-release of Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane’s tragedy romantic film, Sanam Teri Kasam is also turning out to be a tough rival for the Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer. The coming days will be crucial on whether the film will be able to witness a further increase in the collections or will see a downward spike.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Chhaava Box Office Record: Vicky Kaushal Film Beats Stree 2 With 103% Higher Ticket Pre-Sales [4 Days To Go]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News