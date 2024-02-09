Aishwarya Dhanush’s directorial Lal Salaam has opened with a poor response as it hit theatres today. Rajinikanth’s last movie, Jailer, was a massive one, but his immediate next release, Lal Salaam, has failed to roar. Read how much Lal Salaam is expected to earn on Day 1 at the Box office.

While many will argue that Lal Salaam is not an out-and-out Rajini film, the makers surely marketed it as the superstar’s. Rajinikanth plays a cameo but near full-length character. The movie stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in pivotal roles.

According to Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, Lal Salaam is predicted to have an average first-day collection. The movie’s domestic Day 1 box office collection is expected to be around 4 crore. The film is getting mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Lal Salaam’s opening would be less than half of Captain Miller?

Dhanush’s Captain Miller, which was released on January 12, had an opening of 9.35 crore, including all languages. The movie collected a whopping 8.05 crore from its Tamil version and the remaining sum from the Kannada, Telugu, and Hindi versions. Industry analysts predict that Lal Salaam will earn between 4-5 crore, which is less than half of Captain Miller’s collections. The film’s poor opening can be attributed to several factors, including a lack of promotion, insignificant hype around its director Aishwarya Rajinikanth, and the non-commercial nature of the content. Despite its challenges, Lal Salaam has the potential to draw crowds to the theatre, whether due to content or the star power of Rajnikanth.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates from Down South. Also, check out verdicts of the films released in 2023 here!

Must Read: Eagle Box Office (India) Day 1 Prediction: Ravi Teja’s Film Is All Set For Massive Collections

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News