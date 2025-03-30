L2: Empuraan, starring Mohanlal, is roaring at ticket windows. Yes, the collection took a dip after an extraordinary start, but on day 3, there was a healthy jump. Overall, the magnum opus has amassed a huge total in the first three days, getting closer to the 150 crore milestone at the worldwide box office. In the meantime, it has crossed big grossers of the Malayalam film industry. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Pulls off an impressive score in 3 days!

After earning 37.87 crore gross in the first two days, the magnum opus raked in 15.63 crore gross on day 3, pushing the total collection to 53.51 crore gross at the Indian box office. Overseas, it is unstoppable, and so far, it has earned a mind-blowing 85 crore gross. Today, it is likely to cross the 100-crore milestone.

Overall, the 3-day collection at the worldwide box office stands at a whopping 138.51 crore gross, after combining the Indian gross and overseas gross.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net- 45.35 crores

India gross- 53.51 crores

Overseas gross- 85 crores

Worldwide gross- 138.51 crores

L2: Empuraan is now the 6th highest-grossing Malayalam film!

With 138.51 crore gross in the kitty, L2: Empuraan has surpassed the lifetime collection of Marco (106.16 crore gross), ARM (107.77 crore gross), Lucifer (128 crore gross), and Premalu (132.79 crore gross). By surpassing these biggies, it has now emerged as the 6th highest-grossing Malayalam film at the worldwide box office.

Take a look at the top 10 Malayalam grossers globally (gross collection):

Manjummel Boys (2024) – 241.56 crores

2018 (2023) – 181 crores

Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life (2024) – 160.08 crores

Aavesham (2024) – 156.48 crores

Pulimurugan (2016) – 140 crores

L2: Empuraan (2025) – 138.51 crores

Premalu (2024) – 132.79 crores

Lucifer (2019) – 128 crores

ARM (2024) – 107.77 crores

Marco (2024) – 106.16 crores

Today, the Mohanlal starrer will comfortably beat Pulimurugan (140 crore gross) and Aavesham (156.48 crore gross). It might also cross Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life (160.08 crore gross) today itself.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

