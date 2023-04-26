Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is gradually facing the wrath of the weekdays. While Monday remained decent owing to the Eid festivities, the film gradually slows down at the ticket windows. Salman Khan led action-romance, directed by Farhad Samji, has completed five days at the box office. Scroll below for details about morning occupancy on Day 6.

So far, KKBKKJ has earned a total collection of 84.46 crores at the Indian box office. The film is expected to enter the 100 crore club by the end of the week. Today morning, we informed you about the advance booking witnessing a drop and how spot bookings could make or break the situation for this Salman Khan starrer.

As per the latest box office trends flowing in, KKBKKJ has registered a morning occupancy of around 6% on Day 6. The film has further dropped from yesterday’s numbers of 7%. There’s no denying that it is a normal working day, and most mass entertainers rely on spot bookings, especially during evening and night shows.

It is now to be seen whether KKBKKJ can maintain its momentum. It certainly cannot afford to fall further as that would create a stressful situation for Salman Khan and team! All eyes are now on evening and night shows to save the day.

KKBKKJ boasts a star-studded cast of Venkatesh, Siddharth Nigam, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumika Chawla amongst others.

Bhumika Chawla and Salman Khan have reunited after two decades. Their last association was Tere Naam.

Note: KKBKKJ Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

